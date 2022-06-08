Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to Post $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. CBRE Group reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after buying an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,681,000 after acquiring an additional 140,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,295,000 after acquiring an additional 88,304 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,638. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

