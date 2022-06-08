Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

FCN traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.38. The company had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $131.50 and a twelve month high of $172.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.83.

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

