Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFLGet Rating) will report $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of GFL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,971. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 399,042 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,529,000 after buying an additional 236,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 44,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

