Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.24 Million

Brokerages expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) will post sales of $164.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.20 million to $172.89 million. Lightspeed Commerce reported sales of $115.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full-year sales of $752.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.30 million to $770.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $983.10 million, with estimates ranging from $914.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed Commerce.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

LSPD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 902,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,032. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.83.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

