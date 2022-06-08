Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $814.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:OGet Rating) will report $814.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $825.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $798.74 million. Realty Income reported sales of $464.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:OGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $67.11. 2,978,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,556. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $62.74 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

