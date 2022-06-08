Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NYSE:RES traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 1,129,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74 and a beta of 1.52.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 323,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $2,995,230.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,738,707 shares in the company, valued at $43,880,426.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,266,078 shares of company stock valued at $49,898,407 over the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RPC by 124.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 130,504 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RPC by 109.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RPC by 20.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

