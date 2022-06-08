Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) to announce $4.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.14 billion and the lowest is $4.01 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $16.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $17.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BK traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.34. 2,942,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $64.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

