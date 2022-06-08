Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to Announce -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.75). Vapotherm posted earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($3.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.68). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

Vapotherm stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 456,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,772. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.35. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

In related news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,324.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $108,600. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott General Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 45.0% during the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 2,557,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 793,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,341,000 after buying an additional 66,538 shares in the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its stake in Vapotherm by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,350 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 50,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.