Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDRX. TheStreet downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of MDRX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. 1,678,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,886. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 761,674 shares in the company, valued at $13,664,431.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $381,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,015 shares of company stock worth $5,867,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $235,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

