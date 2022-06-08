Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) will post $47.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.20 million and the highest is $47.71 million. Camden National posted sales of $44.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $191.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $191.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $201.45 million, with estimates ranging from $199.89 million to $203.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Camden National had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $46.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CAC stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.24. 58,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,236. Camden National has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 344.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

