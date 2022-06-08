Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) to report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jasper Therapeutics.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01.

Several research firms have commented on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abingworth LLP purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,030,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,215,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,239,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,712,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JSPR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,394. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

