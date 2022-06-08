Zacks: Brokerages Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) to post $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.44 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $13.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.64 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.41. 10,389,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,773,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

