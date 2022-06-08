Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ocwen Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.49. Ocwen Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11,300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocwen Financial will report full year earnings of $6.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocwen Financial.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 6.30%.

OCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocwen Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocwen Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of OCN stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12.

In other Ocwen Financial news, EVP George T. Henley purchased 1,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.28 per share, with a total value of $50,054.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques J. Busquet purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,708.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,200 shares of company stock worth $162,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 30.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

