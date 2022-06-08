Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 74,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,193. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.33.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.