Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.43 Million

Brokerages predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) will report $886.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $877.00 million to $901.00 million. OneMain posted sales of $708.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMF traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. 15,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,824. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

