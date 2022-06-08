Zacks: Brokerages Expect The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AES’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. AES reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AES will report full-year sales of $11.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $11.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AES.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 25,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,624. AES has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AES by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,403,000 after buying an additional 7,233,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AES by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after buying an additional 9,070,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,717,000 after buying an additional 832,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,435,000 after buying an additional 102,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

