Zano Market Cap Reaches $7.06 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00002041 BTC on exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and $77,730.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zano has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,955.03 or 1.00249068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00029644 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00188790 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00082939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00117637 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00184462 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,227,770 coins and its circulating supply is 11,198,270 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

