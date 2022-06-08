Zero 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $186,535.67 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00299043 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00071304 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00065519 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005102 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 74.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,510,352 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

