ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.80.

ZIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM traded down $10.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,219,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,297. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.59.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 41.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.50%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after acquiring an additional 241,888 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 114.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

