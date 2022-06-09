$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Profire Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Dawson James raised their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Univest Sec raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.

Profire Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,001. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 209,468 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 208,057 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

