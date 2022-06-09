$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. Harmonic posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 123,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

HLIT opened at $9.75 on Monday. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Harmonic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

