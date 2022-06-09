$0.14 EPS Expected for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. Advantage Solutions posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advantage Solutions.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,432,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,434,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 505,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,164. Advantage Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

