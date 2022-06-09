-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). AtriCure posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

ATRC stock traded down $2.89 on Friday, reaching $39.20. 259,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,182. AtriCure has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.92.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in AtriCure by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

