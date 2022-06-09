$0.57 EPS Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. UDR reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.27. 21,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. UDR has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in UDR by 123.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in UDR by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.