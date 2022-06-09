$0.72 EPS Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.66. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Repligen by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 182.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $816,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.30. 6,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,780. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day moving average of $195.42. Repligen has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

