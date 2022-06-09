10,000 Shares in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 887,249 shares during the period. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 119,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

PAM opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.75. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 21.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

