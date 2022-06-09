$12.41 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) will announce $12.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.33 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $15.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $53.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.37 million to $55.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $78.58 million, with estimates ranging from $71.13 million to $85.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.38 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 58.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Dawson James decreased their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.89.

NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $157.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.90. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $6.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 76.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

