12,604 Shares in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,602,000. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $6,624,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics ( NASDAQ:STRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian D. Finn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,315 shares in the company, valued at $238,043.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Finn purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,315 shares in the company, valued at $158,258.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarcos Technology and Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

