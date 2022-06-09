14,715 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Acquired by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. StockNews.com cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,132 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,342. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.49. 2,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,587. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.52. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.