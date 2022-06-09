$149.81 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) to post sales of $149.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.61 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $121.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $600.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.84 million to $605.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $670.57 million, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $680.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tecnoglass.
Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TGLS stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.82. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.
Tecnoglass Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tecnoglass (TGLS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.