15,077 Shares in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 746.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,979 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Benson Hill by 1,602.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 237,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHIL stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

