188,276 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by SAL Trading LLC

SAL Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 188,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,967,000. AstraZeneca comprises about 4.5% of SAL Trading LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,518,000 after purchasing an additional 555,607 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after purchasing an additional 520,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,140. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $197.12 billion, a PE ratio of -200.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($127.82) to £111 ($139.10) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

