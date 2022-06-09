1,954,397 Shares in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Purchased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,954,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,293,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.08% of AvePoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AVPT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.48. 24,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. AvePoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.49.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

