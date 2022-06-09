1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CTO Ross A. Paul Sells 15,200 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CTO Ross A. Paul sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $246.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

