$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) will report sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the highest is $2.57 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $10.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CGI by 28.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after buying an additional 72,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 14.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 81,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,464. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI has a 12 month low of $76.98 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

