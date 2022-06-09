$222.11 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) to announce $222.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $222.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.89 million. Criteo posted sales of $220.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $980.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $969.67 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRTO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Criteo by 6,496.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 113.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 156,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 83,079 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 45.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,670 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 139,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 32.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.27. The company had a trading volume of 112,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,915. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. Criteo has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

