$24.49 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) will report sales of $24.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $24.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $109.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.74 million to $121.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $164.81 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $189.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.11. 302,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,854. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

