$244.84 Million in Sales Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will post sales of $244.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.00 million. BOX posted sales of $214.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $994.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.80 million to $995.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BOX.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in BOX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
BOX stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 39,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,581. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -82.44 and a beta of 1.16. BOX has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07.
BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
