24,854 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Bought by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000. Asbury Automotive Group comprises approximately 1.6% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Asbury Automotive Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.51. 1,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.88. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.35. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 35.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.60.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

