26,220 Shares in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department owned 0.30% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TCHP traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,056. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54.

