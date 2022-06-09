278,374 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 278,374 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 24,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,005. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

