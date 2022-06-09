$29.93 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) will report sales of $29.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.96 million and the highest is $30.89 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $22.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $144.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.09 million to $148.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $196.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.35% and a negative net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSSE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.46. 7,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,778. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $114.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.39.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
