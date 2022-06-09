$29.93 Million in Sales Expected for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) will report sales of $29.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.96 million and the highest is $30.89 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted sales of $22.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $144.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.09 million to $148.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $196.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 57.35% and a negative net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSSE stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.46. 7,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,778. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $114.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

