$3.63 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) to announce $3.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the lowest is $3.56 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $14.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,555,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,376,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

