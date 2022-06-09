31,510 Shares in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Purchased by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vince by 2,032.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $36,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $101,847 over the last three months. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

VNCE stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Vince Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $13.51.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Vince had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

