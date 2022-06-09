33,077 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Acquired by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 2.2% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,912,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,975,000 after purchasing an additional 135,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,438,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,132,000 after acquiring an additional 176,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,774,000 after acquiring an additional 486,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,245,000 after acquiring an additional 213,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,632,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,267,000 after acquiring an additional 105,748 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MOAT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,862. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $64.64 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80.

