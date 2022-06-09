330,939 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 330,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,837,000 after acquiring an additional 54,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,093,000 after acquiring an additional 929,501 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after buying an additional 615,800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,809,000 after buying an additional 110,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,305,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,741,000 after buying an additional 184,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $79.72 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

