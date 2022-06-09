$381.52 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) will report $381.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $376.65 million. Trex posted sales of $311.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. TheStreet downgraded Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Trex in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,418. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.16. Trex has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

