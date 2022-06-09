3,821 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,198,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,436 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $59.35 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.34%.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,216 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,753 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

