38,816 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by SRB Corp

SRB Corp purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller acquired 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,187.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

