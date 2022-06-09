3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,601,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $145.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $204.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

